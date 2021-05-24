Sign up now for Sno-King Youth Club fall soccer; flag football registration opens May 25

Registration is now open for Sno-King Youth Club fall soccer leagues, and and fall flag football registration opens Tuesday, May 25.

You can learn more and register at skyc.net.

 

