Sign up now for Sno-King Youth Club fall soccer; flag football registration opens May 25

Registration is now open for Sno-King Youth Club fall soccer leagues, and and fall flag football registration opens Tuesday, May 25.
You can learn more and register at skyc.net.
Registration is now open for Sno-King Youth Club fall soccer leagues, and and fall flag football registration opens Tuesday, May 25.
You can learn more and register at skyc.net.
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.