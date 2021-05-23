Small-cell wireless permitting, housing recommendations on May 25 Edmonds City Council agenda

The Edmonds City Council is set to continue its discussion May 25 regarding a master permit submitted by New Cingular Wireless to install a small-cell wireless facility that could eventually house 5G technology.

The council had begun addressing the matter during its May 18 meeting.

Councilmembers will also continue their public hearing for the city’s 2022-2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program, and will discuss the process for reviewing Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission recommendations as well as next steps for developing additional tree regulations.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

You can provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone by raising a virtual hand to be recognized. By dial-up phone, press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.