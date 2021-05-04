Sno-King School Retirees scholarships awarded to two Edmonds SD students

Sno-King School Retirees — which includes retired educators from the Edmodns, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts — has chosen four students to receive $2,000 scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year to begin their university education.

In addition, through the generosity of former member Winnie Smith — who left a donation in her will — Sno-King School Retirees will be able to offer each students an additional three years of financial help to become an educator.

In Edmonds School District, the following students were selected:

Charlotte Appel, Meadowdale High School, will be attending Luther College and is totally into music. Her goal is to be a high school band director. She is senior drum major of the Meadowdale Pep Band, has been a mentor for the Edmonds School District All-Girls’ Honors Jazz Ensemble, a member of the WMEA All-State Concert Band and president of the math club.

Nicole Brunette, Meadowdale High School, has chosen Western Washington University for college and will pursue a major in a math education. Brunette was born in Russia, where she was given up for adoption, and was adopted by a single mother in the U.S. A trip to Russia a few years ago opened her eyes to the advantages she has here and has made her determined to help others through teaching. At Meadowdale High School, she has excelled in both golf and basketball and has been chosen to be in leadership positions in both.