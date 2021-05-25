Snohomish County announces opening on Climate Action Advisory Committee

The Snohomish County Climate Action Advisory Committee is seeking a new member. The committee provides recommendations to encourage adoption of policies, programs, and practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address climate change, protect public health, and preserve the natural environment in Snohomish County.

The Climate Action Advisory Committee advises the county’s office of energy and sustainability, the county executive and county council on: 1) the county’s internal sustainable operations action plan and a new countywide climate action plan; 2) opportunities to improve input on environmental sustainability issues from all of Snohomish County’s diverse communities; and 3) strategies to engage Snohomish County residents and businesses on sustainability and climate change issues.

The committee’s membership is composed of representatives from environmental advocacy groups, local businesses, youth, educational institutions and underserved community members who may be disproportionally affected by climate change impacts. Learn more about the committee member roles and responsibilities here.

The current vacancy is open to an individual who is interested in environmental issues and is a member of an underserved community that is disproportionally impacted by climate change.

The committee is asking that applications be submitted no later than June 21, 2021. If you are interested, submit your application by visiting this link.