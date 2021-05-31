South County Fire offering free online classes in June

From child car seat safety to first aid, South County Fire is offering free online classes and programs in June to help you stay safe and sound.

All classes are provided using Zoom and require internet access via a smart phone, tablet or computer. Register in advance online at www.southsnofire.org/classes.

Classes offered this month include:

Child Car Seat Safety, June 2, 6 p.m., or June 16, 1 p.m. Learn how to properly use your car seat to protect your child from birth to the adult seat belt.

Learn how to properly use your car seat to protect your child from birth to the adult seat belt. Home Fire Safety, June 9, 6 p.m. In a fire, every second counts. Learn about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, preventing fires and injuries, and what to do in a fire.

In a fire, every second counts. Learn about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, preventing fires and injuries, and what to do in a fire. ACT First Aid & CPR, June 16, 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. Learn three skills to save a life: Antidote for opioid overdose, CPR for sudden cardiac arrest and Tourniquet for bleeding control.

Learn three skills to save a life: Antidote for opioid overdose, CPR for sudden cardiac arrest and Tourniquet for bleeding control. Child Safety & CPR, June 23, 6 p.m. Learn child CPR and how to keep little ones safe at home, at play, and on the road.

New to Zoom? They will help you get started. Email outreach@southsnofire.org or call 425-320-5800

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services with 14 neighborhood fire stations serving more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.