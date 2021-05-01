Sponsor spotlight: Choosing the right professional to help you stay in your home

While some homeowners might dream of retiring to a private tropical island, more and more are choosing to “age in place” and live independently, comfortably and safely in their own home, regardless of age or ability.

As the Baby Boomer generation embraces this stage of life, many are searching for builders and remodelers who can help turn their home into a safer, more convenient place to live as they age.

We recognize the importance of professionals who have received the Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) designation. CAPS professionals are helping people throughout Puget Sound find aging-in-place solutions that fit their specific needs and budget. CAPS remodelers and builders are trained to understand the unique needs of aging adults without sacrificing the aesthetic value of the home.

While there are countless ways CAPS remodelers can help make your home work for you, some of the most common aging-in-place renovations include:

Widening doorways and hallways

Installing brighter lighting

Adding railings or grab bars to prevent falls

Changing floor coverings to add traction

Installing ease-of-reach systems

A Closer Look at the CAPS Difference

Aging homeowners looking to renovate need to be able to find a remodeler they can trust completely, and the CAPS designation helps give homeowners a guarantee that they’re working with a trustworthy professional who’s an expert in aging-in place renovation.

Upon graduation from the program, CAPS designees pledge to uphold a strict code of conduct, so you can be sure that they will listen closely to your specific needs and will never push you to add any renovations you don’t need.

CAPS professionals also commit to attending continuing education programs, so they are always up to date on the latest aging-in-place technologies and strategies.

If you’re working with a CAPS-designated remodeler, you can be confident that you’re getting the best quality service from a professional with integrity and expertise.

More than 3,100 remodelers and builders hold this designation, including many working in Puget Sound. There are also many other distinguished designations that our local builders have achieved to better serve their clients and community. A few include:

Certified Green Professional (CGP) — those who incorporate eco-friendly building principles into their work, without driving up the cost of construction

Certified Graduate Builder (CGB) or Remodeler (CGR) — those who have several years of industry experience and possess advanced skills not only as a tenanted home builder or remodel, but also as a trusted business manager.

If you’d like to speak with a remodeler in your area with a CAPS or other designation, contact the professionals at www.ironsbc.com

— By Joseph Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.