Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Memorial Cemetery planning drive-thru Memorial Day event May 31

Join the Edmonds Cemetery Board for the 2021 Memorial Day drive-thru event at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery, Monday, May 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Want more details on how to safely attend?

• The entrance to the drive-thru is on 15 Street Southwest and exits on 100th Avenue West.

• Edmonds police will be present to help with traffic flow through the residential neighborhood. Please be considerate of your neighbors and follow police instructions, avoid illegal turns and speeding.

• Limited street parking will be available on 100th Avenue West for those needing it. Guests are encouraged to participate in the drive-thru program and maintain COVID-19 safety practices.

• Upon entrance, the following will be available per car: one program with further information about this day of remembrance and one poppy.

Learn more at www.edmondswa.gov/cemetery.