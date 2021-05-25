Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck now open until 8 in Edmonds — and in Lynnwood May 26

Scotty’s Food Truck is officially kicking off the weekend to welcome warm summer days with menu choices for this Memorial Day weekend meal.

The food truck is staying open until 8 p m. (Edmonds location only) for the summer months.

Stop in and grab some blackened salmon for a backyard barbecue or better yet, enjoy fish and chips or fish tacos — no cooking required.

In Lynnwood Wednesday, May 26, and as always, in Edmonds every Thursday/Friday/Saturday.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

3:30-8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Chevron Station in Lynnwood

5127 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

4-7 p.m. May 26

Visit Scotty’s website here

Or call 206-795-1615