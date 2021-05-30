Sponsor spotlight: Top kitchen features that promote cleanliness

The pandemic renewed a focus not only on our personal hygiene, but also on surfaces throughout the home. In the kitchen, there are many areas that are touched frequently that are more likely to stay dirty and have many different types of germs. While experts say the transmission of viruses on surfaces is low, there are certain features and materials, such as copper cookware or touchless faucets, you can incorporate into your kitchen to help keep grime and germs at bay.

Touchless Faucets

A simple wave of the hand in front of a touchless faucet prevents you from grabbing a handle and potentially spreading germs. A motion sensor built into the faucet activates the flow of water. These types of faucets are available in a variety of colors and styles to fit any kitchen and are easy to install. Newer models are “smart” touchless faucets that include voice activation for metered dispensing. Smart faucets connect to a smart home assistant, such as an Alexa or Google Home assistant, making it easy to pour a glass of water with a simple voice command.

Quartz Countertops

When it comes to kitchen countertops, granite is consistently one of the most sought-after material types. However, interest in quartz is growing. Quartz is a type of engineered material made up of quartz and rock material mixed together, which makes it look like stone. An attractive feature of quartz is that it is not as porous as granite. Porous materials allow liquids to seep beneath the surface, which can lead to discoloration and stains. A quartz countertop is stain- resistant and requires less maintenance than granite over time.

Copper Fixtures and Hardware

Copper pots and pans are growing in demand due to their antimicrobial nature. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced that certain copper alloys provide long-term effectiveness against viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This germ-resistant metal has been widely reported and documented by scientists for many years. Viruses that land on copper do not stay very long, particularly E.coli and staphylococcus. Copper sinks or hardware can add a pop of color while keeping your kitchen relatively germ free.

Luxury Vinyl Flooring

Kitchen tile flooring is found in many homes, but when it comes time for cleaning, it requires quite a bit of work. Grout, the white/light lines between the tiles, has a porous composition, leaving it more susceptible to dirt. Luxury vinyl is like standard vinyl but it is thicker and durable which increases its longevity. There are a variety of patterns and colors available in luxury vinyl. The material can simulate the look at feel of wood, ceramic or stone tile. A simple cleaning will keep the floors looking good, without the hassle of scrubbing, making this flooring option easy to maintain.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.