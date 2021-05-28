State to close Good To Go system for two weeks, but tolls will still be charged

Drivers in Washington will experience an approximately two-week closure of Good To Go!, the state’s tolling system, beginning June 18. During this time the website, MyGoodToGo.com,and call center will be offline while a new system is launched. Customers will be unable to access their Good To Go! accounts, make a payment, or reach customer service.

Drivers who use a toll road during the two-week closure will still be charged a toll. They won’t receive a bill in the mail or a charge to their account until the system reopens, at which point customers will have at least two extra weeks to pay.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking customers to prepare for the two-week closure. Customers with outstanding tolls or civil penalties should resolve them as soon as possible.

“When the improved Good To Go! reopens, expect long wait times when calling customer service,” said Edward Barry, WSDOT Toll Division Director. “These long wait times could last for a while as we settle into a new normal.”

Before the closure, customers with a Good To Go! account should log in to their accounts at MyGoodToGo.com to ensure they are up-to-date and record their account numbers in a secure location. Account numbers will be required to regain access to Good To Go! following the closure if customers forget their username or password. If customers use toll roads often, consider adding funds to cover trips taken while the system is down.

The closure is necessary for WSDOT to transition to a new system. It will offer several new features that customers have requested over the years – more self-service options on the website, ability to receive text alerts, and removing the requirement for an initial $30 pre-payment of tolls.

During the closure, WSDOT and its vendors will migrate data for nearly two million customers and ensure the new system is working. WSDOT’s highest priority is ensuring the safety and security of customer information. The new system and transition process is compliant with strict security protocols for protecting payment and personal identifiable information.

“While WSDOT and its vendors have tested the system extensively, we know the closure date could change, the closure could take longer, and there will be issues once we reopen so we ask for patience as we work through them,” Barry said. “Any large software project of this scale will experience challenges.” WSDOT and its vendors are still completing final testing of the system. WSDOT may elect to lengthen the period of final testing if issues arise that cannot be resolved or mitigated during the final testing.