Town of Woodway names Alan Correa as new police chief

Following the retirement of long-time Woodway Police Chief Doug Hansen, Woodway police officer Alan Correa has been promoted to serve as Woodway’s police chief.

In making the announcement, Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn noted that Correa has served as a Woodway police officer since 2005, and as such brings to the job “a lot of knowledge of our community.”

Woodway contracts with the City of Edmonds for most of of its police services, but the town also has four part-time officers and a part-time chief who are full-time officers in other cities. Woodway officers primarily conduct patrols, address traffic-related issues and complaints, while Edmonds officers generally handle more serious incidents.

In addition to serving as Woodway’s police chief, Correa works for the City of Lynnwood Police Department, where he has served as a patrol officer, a patrol sergeant, a field training officer, a detective and served on a SWAT team.