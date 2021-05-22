Two Edmonds City Council races will have primaries after election filing closes Friday

Filing closed at 4 p.m. Friday, May 21 for local elections, and voters will seem some familiar names on the list for Edmonds City Council.

Only those races that draw three candidates or more will appear on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot. As the week of filing began Monday, only Edmonds City Council Position 2 fell in that category, with three candidates. Now, Position 2 has four candidates and Position 2 has three candidates, meaning voters will decide finalists for both races in August.

The top two candidates in the August primary for each position will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot

Here are all the local candidate filings according to the Secretary of State’s voter.votewa.gov website:

Cities/towns

Edmonds City Council Position 1: incumbent Kristiana Johnson and challengers Alicia Crank and Brian Hartman.

Edmonds City Council Position 2: incumbent (appointed) Luke Distelhorst and challengers Will Chen, Janelle Cass and Lora Petso. Petso is a former city councilmember who lost in 2015 to former Councilmember Neil Tibbott. Tibbott gave up his council seat in 2019 to run for mayor, losing to Mike Nelson, and is now running for Council Position 3.

Edmonds City Council Position 3: incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and challenger Neil Tibbott

Edmonds Municipal Court Judge: incumbent (appointed) Whitney Rivera

Town of Woodway Council Position 1: Rajeev Thakur

Town of Woodway Council Position 2: incumbent (appointed) John Brock

Town of Woodway Council Position 3: incumbent Brian Bogen

Town of Woodway Mayor: incumbent (appointed) Mike Quinn

Edmonds Port Commission

Port of Edmonds Commissioner District 1: incumbent Angela Harris

Port of Edmonds Commissioner District 3: Jay Grant (incumbent Bruce Faires did not file for reelection)

Port of Edmonds Commissioner-at-Large Position 5: incumbent Steve Johnson and challengers Selena Killin and Scott Marshall

Edmonds School District

Director District 4: incumbent Deborah Kilgore

Director District 2: Keith Smith, Melisssa Stepp. (Incumbent Ann McMurray isn’t seeking reelection)

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue

Commissioner Position-at-Large 6: Derek Daniels, Maya Ojalehto

Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: incumbent David Chan, Ben Messaoudi, Rashawn Smith

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris

Commissioner Position 5: incumbent Jim Distelhorst, Anita Shad

Olympic View Water District

Commissioner Position 2: incumbent John Elsasser