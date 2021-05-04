Two grocery workers elected to PCC board

Members of PCC have elected two grocery workers to the board of trustees.

Donna Rasmussen and Laurae McIntyre — both members of UFCW 21, which represents PCC workers— were two of five candidates vying for three open PCC board positions. Workers at the Edmonds PCC staged a protest outside the store April 14, accusing PCC of distributing one-sided election materials favoring their preferred candidates, which include Metier Brewing CEO Rodney Hines and two incumbents — Brad Brown and Catherine Walker — both of whom are retired REI executives.

According to this email link supplied by UFCW 21, the final election winners for the three open positions on the nine-person board were Hines, Rasmussen and McIntyre.

“PCC’s board is focused on opening new stores and big remodels, which we support. But our co-op can expand without losing its core mission and overstressing our existing stores and staff,” said McIntyre, who works at the Fremont PCC. “With our voices on the board, the decisions that steer the future of our co-op can be informed by our one-on-one conversations with our customers, and working with the beautiful food from our farmers and providers.”

UFCW 21 is currently bargaining a new contract with PCC, and says PCC is trying to block cost of living and other workplace improvements for its own employees.