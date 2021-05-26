Union representing recycle, yard waste drivers reach tentative agreement with Republic Services

Teamsters Local 117 said Tuesday it has reached a tentative agreement with Republic Services for a five-year contract covering its recycle and yard waste drivers. Republic provides residential and commercial recycle and yard waste disposal services to communities throughout the Puget Sound region, icnluding portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

According to a Teamsters announcement, drivers from Republic Services depots in Bellevue, Kent, Lynnwood and Seattle will vote on the proposal in the coming days.

“This proposal is responsive to our issues and comes fully recommended by our union bargaining committee,” said John Scearcy, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters 117. “We look forward to meeting with our members soon so they can review and vote on the proposal.”

Teamsters Local 117 represents 17,000 workers across Washington state including approximately 300 recycle and yard waste drivers in the solid waste industry employed by Republic Services and Waste Management.