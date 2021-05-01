Use of rain gardens among topics on May 3, 2021 Woodway Town Council agenda

A presentation on the Twin Maples neighborhood’s stormwater mitigation plan, including the use of rain gardents to filter surface water, is among the items on the Town of Woodway May 3, 2021 council meeting agenda. The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone.

Click here to access the full meeting packet. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 606 068 612#.

Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so via video or audio connection. Please keep yourself muted until the appropriate time. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.

Council agendas are subject to change before or during the council meetings upon motion.

Other agenda items include:

-Council reports

-Mayor’s report

-Town Administrator’s report

-REET Legislation – HB 1069

-Retreat planning

-General council discussion