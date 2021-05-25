Virtual campaign kickoff May 27 for Edmonds City Council candidate Janelle Cass

A virtual campaign kickoff event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27 for Edmonds City Council candidate Janelle Cass.

An Edmonds small business owner and Air Force veteran, Cass holds a degree in civil and environmental engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy. She is running for Council Position 2, currently held by Luke Distelhorst, who was appointed to fill out Mike Nelson’s term after he was elected mayor in 2019. Edmonds CPA Will Chen and former Edmonds City Councilmember Lora Petso are also running for Position 2.

The kickoff event will be hosted and emceed by campaign manager Eric Dubbury and will includethe following guest speakers:

Mike Schindler, U.S. Navy Veteran, Edmonds resident and CEO of Operation Military Family Cares

Christine Cisneros, host of “The Confessional Radio Show” on 1150 AM KKNW, writer and lifelong Seattle resident

Brooke Schick, owner of The Basement Salon in Edmonds

Darlene Stern, Board of Director emeritus of the Edmonds Police Foundation

Diane Buckshnis, current Position 4 Edmonds City Councilmember

David Preston, Port of Edmonds Commissioner for District 2

You can join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88002354081?pwd=QVhUWFJXNWxxdEdnQzJhVW9LRjdNQT09

Meeting ID: 880 0235 4081

Passcode: 582923

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,88002354081#,,,,*582923# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcxNh7gAP5