Welcome to new advertiser 1st Security Bank

We are welcoming 1st Security Bank as a new advertiser — new to the My Neighborhood News Network, that is, but a longtime banking services company based right here in Snohomish County. They’re more than your money people. They’re here to help their customers and their Northwest Washington communities grow.

The bank takes a personal approach to their work, treating each customer as their most important. From sponsoring food drives to the annual Fair on 44th celebration, to the Edmonds Arts Festival, everyone at 1st Security has a passion for being the bank that inspires their customers to say “wow.”

Headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, 1st Security Bank has been serving customers in Snohomish, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Jefferson, Clallam, Thurston, Lewis and Grays Harbor counties since 1936. With 21 neighborhood branches, plus nine standalone home lending offices, 1st Security believes that its strength comes from solid relationships built with customers, small businesses and community partners. The bank operates lending programs for home buyers, local contractors, builders, mortgage companies and boat dealerships, which help strengthen the communities in which they live and do business.

Learn more about 1st Security Bank by visiting their website at fsbwa.com or dropping by a local branch.