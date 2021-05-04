Welcoming our new Weather page sponsor, McDonald McGarry Insurance

We are happy to announce that longtime Edmonds business McDonald McGarry Insurance is sponsoring our Weather page. They’ve been providing “A tradition of quality service since 1954” — the slogan they’ve used in years past and one that is even more relevant today because it truly reflects three generations of the McDonald family business.

In 1996, John and Sandy McDonald moved the business to downtown Edmonds, setting up shop in a soon-to-be-historic house at 630 Main St. While John grew up on Seattle’s Capitol Hill, Sandy was happy to bring the business back to her hometown. Rounding out the generations, their daughter Meagan joined the firm in 2009.

An active part of the community, McDonald McGarry has offered annual shredding events, electronic recycling events and a flag recycling service, as well as collecting cell phones for soldiers. You may even have a red fire hat from their office, handed out during a past 4th of July parade!

With service at the forefront, McDonald McGarry is an independent insurance broker offering auto, home and personal insurance coverages, as well as specializing in small business insurance. While there are many options for insurance in Edmonds, you’ll find that a warm greeting and careful analysis of what protection is needed set this independent agency apart.

Proud to count many Edmonds friends and businesses among the client list, please keep McDonald McGarry Insurance in mind when you have an insurance need.

Learn more:

www.mcdonaldmcgarry.com

425-774-3200