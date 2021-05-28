Why shop the Memorial Day weekend Edmonds Museum Market? Veggies, fruits, pie, pizza — and sun

Sunshine, flowers, pies, veggies, fresh fruit and more return to the Edmonds Museum Garden Market this Saturday. Our market will be bursting at the seams this week, as we welcome back two of our long-time vendors to the market season.

Collins Family Orchards has been an anchor vendor with our market for more than 10 years. This fourth-generation farm brings a fine selection of orchard fruits to our market throughout the summer season. This week, they will be featuring apples from their orchards and within the next few weeks cherries will appear, followed by apricots, peaches, nectarines and more.

Vespucci Pizza, featuring Sam and his fabulous pizza oven, will be back and located on 5th Avenue right in front of the Log Cabin by the Edmonds Historical Museum. With the COVID restrictions in place, Vespucci will be packing all their pizzas to go, so stop by and place your order before you shop, then stop off and pick up on your way out of the market.

With Memorial Day just around the corner, take your time shopping the market this week. Wilson Fish will have fresh black cod, salmon and halibut, perfect for the grill, and Sky Valley Family Farm will be loaded with eggs, chicken and pork for your barbecue feast. If you are looking for dessert,visit either Deborah’s Pies or Pete’s Perfect Toffee. Pete always stocks his toffee crumbles, perfect for topping your ice cream sundae. Alvarez Organics will have plenty or organic asparagus, onion and other veggies, while Frog Song Farm will feature their delicious leek scapes, salad mix and radishes.

We also welcome Andy from Elemental Fe, who brings hand crafted knives to the market. This is Andy’s first time joining our market family, so stop by and welcome him. You can find him a couple booths down from Finn River Cidery and Bow Hill Blueberry Products.

So, start your lists now and come down and visit with us this weekend. Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please wear your mask and leave your pup at home. See you at the market.

— By Christina Martin, market manager