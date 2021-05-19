With first application for potential 5G wireless facility, city council grapples with what it can — and can’t — regulate

The Edmonds City Council on Tuesday night had its first discussion on an issue that has become a topic of conversation in many communities: the installation of small-cell facilities that could provide faster 5G technology for wireless customers.

Attorney Angela Tinker of Lighthouse Law Group, which provides city attorney services for Edmonds, noted that New Cingular Wireless is the first carrier to request permission to place small-cell wireless facilities in the city. Tuesday night’s discussion focused on a master permit needed for such facilities, and that requires city council approval. However, two other site-specific permits are also required — a building permit and a right-of-way construction permit, both to be approved by administrative staff.

The master permit is the general authority that the city grants a telecommunications provider to place facilities in the city’s right of way. The site-specific permits focus on the city’s aesthetic review of the facilities, as allowed by federal law.

In April 2019, the Edmonds City Council unanimously approved an ordinance governing the aesthetics of small cell wireless facilities in the city’s right of way; however, federal regulations don’t allow local or state governments to prohibit their installation altogether. The City of Portland, along with dozens of other local governments, filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regarding local governments’ ability to regulate 5G facilities, and that matter is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tinker noted that “the FCC is tasked with accommodating competing public objectives” — protecting public heath and safety while ensuring “the rapid development of an efficient and uniform telecommunications network providing effective and widely accessible serve at a reasonable cost.”

Cities are allowed to manage the right of way on which the facilities are placed, and this includes items like coordinating construction schedules and determining insurance, bonding and indemnity requirements, Tinker said. The master permit addresses many of these right-of-way management issues, and it has a five-year term subject to renewal by the city council. It also specifies that New Cingular reimburse the city for administrative costs incurred and that it will indemnify the city, maintain specified insurance and assume risk of damage to its facilities.

According to Tinker, while the city can’t charge a franchise fee, it can charge rents in limited circumstances, such as if the carrier is placing a new structure or certain types of replacement structures in the rights of ways. The FCC has issued “defacto caps” on the amount cities can charge, and in any case those fees wouldn’t apply to the New Cingular application.

While New Cingular and the city agree on nearly all of the terms of the master permit, there is one area of contention — an indemnity, which Tinker described as “a promise to protect the city. A commitent to take financial responsibility for compensating someone if someone gets injured as a result of the provider conducting its business in our streets.”

The city and its staff is recommending “a very broad indemnity — so broad that it specifically addresses RF (radio frequency) emissions,” Tinker explained. New Cingular, however, wants an indeminity “that does not specifically address that,” she added.

The city is asking for this provision because “it could be expensive for the city to defend such a suit, even if it was a meritless one,” Tinker said. Defending and satisfying any lawsuits, she stressed, “should be the responsibility of the providers and not the responsibility of the city.”

Tinker did note, however, that the council can’t deny permits based on health concerns, including those related to radio frequency emissions. Only the federal government has that authority. “Local officials’ hands are largely tied in this area,” she said.

Over the years, she said, the FCC has adopted radio frequency standards that limit the amount of radiation that can be emitted from wireless transmitters and has created a framework to ensur compliance with those limits. On Dec. 4, 2019, the FCC issued a new RF Order stating that existing RF exposure limits should remain unchanged.

Tinker then briefly reviewed the other aspects of siting the small-cell facility in the right of way, including the facility location and preferences, which the city approved in April 2019. In order of hierarchy, the placement preferences are as follows:

– A hollow power pole with full/partial concealment

– A freestanding small cell facility with full concealment

– Installation on top of a wood power pole

– Installation in a communication space on a wood power pole

– A strand mount attachment to wires

The applicant must show that the top preference in the hierarchy is infeasible before moving down the list to consider others, Tinker said.

In its application, New Cingular Wireless has proposed placing one small facility as shown in the before and after photos below. However, that design is still being negotiated, Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Williams said.

Williams also noted that this is likely the first of many small-cell applications the city will receive from various carriers across Edmonds. “We’re expecting to see a lot of these and there could be multiple ones on a given block,” he said.

Here are the next steps in the process for the small-cell wireless application, during consideration at three more council meetings:

May 25 — A question-and-answer session and presentations from the city and New Cingular Wireless

June 8 — A public hearing

June 15 — Final action

In other action, the council Tuesday night:

– Held a public hearing on the city’s 2022-2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program. No one testified during the hearing and the council agreed to continue it to next week so that citizens have additional time to weigh in.

-Approved a city department reorganization proposal that moves the clerk’s office to the administrative services department (formerly the finance department), plus associated job description and compensation changes.

– Heard an annual report from Zachor Thomas, which provides prosecuting attorney services for the city.

– Issued a resolution honoring the life of Natalie Shippen, the first woman elected to the Edmonds City Council, serving from 1971-75.

— During the council’s consent agenda, approved Mayor Mike Nelson’s appointments of Richard Kuehn and Judi Gladstone to the Edmonds Planning Board.

The council ran out of time to get through its agenda, so two items were delayed to a future meeting: Consideration of next steps for developing additional tree regulations and further discussion on the council’s process for reviewing Citizens Housing Commission recommendations.

The delay was the result of a prolonged discussion at the start of the meeting about two items that appeared on the council’s consent agenda (meaning no public discussion), with Councilmember Diane Buckshnis arguing they should have appeared on the regular agenda for more public exposure. The items were the 2020 report on the Transportation Benefit District and the March 2021 quarterly financial report.

Buckshnis stated that residents should have the benefit of seeing those presentations, and noted that council’s finance committee — of which she is a member — recommended that both items appear on the regular council agenda. Her request was supported by both Councilmembers Kristiana Johnson and Vivian Olson, but opposed by the council majority, who argued that interested residents can always watch the taped version of the committee meetings, available on the city’s website, if they want more details.

Councilmember Olson pointed to the disagreement as an example of how the council “really missed the boat by not having a council retreat. There are a lot of philosophical things that keep coming up that we don’t have resolution on where we stand as a council.”

Olson said that her understanding of the process, as indicated in the code, is that an item reviewed during a council committee either goes to the consent agenda with full committee consent or it is placed on the business meeting agenda for consideration by the full council. “For us to constantly be trying to put things on consent if they’ve been sent from committee to go to full council is contrary to good process and we do this every time,” Olson noted.

While Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas acknowledged Olson’s point, she said that in her eleven-and-a-half years on the council, “I have never seen so many items pulled off the agenda as I’ve seen in the last year and a half. And I think that needs to be looked at too.”

You can watch the entire council meeting at this link.

— By Teresa Wippel