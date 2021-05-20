With governor’s reopening plan, Edmonds July 4th parade, fireworks show may happen after all

The Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade and fireworks may indeed be a reality after all in 2020. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent announcement that the state is moving toward a June 30 reopening, the Edmonds Chamber has applied to the City of Edmonds for permits to put on both the annual 4th of July parade and fireworks, Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban confirmed Wednesday.

Urban said the chamber hopes to receive swift city approval of permits to put on both volunteer-driven events. “If we get that we will go into overdrive and make it happen,” he said.

The chamber and city also need to work out an arrangement for launching a fireworks show at Civic Field, where renovations will start following Edmonds City Council approval of a winning construction bid.

The chamber had said earlier this month — prior to Inslee’s surprise reopening announcement — that a parade and fireworks show wouldn’t be possible this year due to pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings.

The chamber will also be holding the annual Beat Brackett 5K the morning of July 4, and registration is now open for that event. This year, participants have the option of running in-person or taking advantage of a virtual option.