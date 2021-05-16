Woodway Town Council set to bid farewell to police chief during May 17 meeting

The Woodway Town Council will say an official farewell to its retiring police chief, Doug Hansen, during its May 17, 2021 virtual meeting. The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone.
Click here to access the full meeting packet. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 606 068 612#.
Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so via video or audio connection. Please keep yourself muted until the appropriate time. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.
Council agendas are subject to change before or during the council meetings upon motion.
Other agenda items include:
-Council reports
-Mayor’s report
-Town Administrator’s report
-Council retreat planning
-General council discussion
