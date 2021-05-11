Yost Pool set to begin operations starting June 14

The City of Edmonds Tuesday released a tentative schedule for the opening of its outdoor Yost Pool, with lap, recreational and family swim times available starting June 14.

Dale Turner YMCA will again be operating the pool this summer under COVID safety guidelines. Pool users will be required to register and pay in advance for swim sessions to ensure safety measures are met by not exceeding capacity limits. Registration will be live later this month. If you do not have access to a computer, a phone number will be made available to reserve swim time.

Swim lessons will be offered this summer along with lap swim, recreational swim, family swim and other classes. The YMCA has also partnered with the Cascade Swim Club to offer swim team. Unfortunately, there won’t be a Yost Penguins swim team this year, the city said.

“Due to COVID the YMCA has lost a significant number of their operations and lifeguard staff,” says Dale Turner YMCA Executive Director Carolan Cross. “Combine that with the enhanced safety requirements we can honestly share that opening the pool has been a challenge. However, the team at the YMCA deeply values the partnership with the City of Edmonds and the Yost Pool family and we are very proud to be offering this healthy recreational opportunity again this year after not being able to last season.

“There will be changes operationally as required by the State of Washington and the Snohomish County Health Department but we can assure you we will do all that we can to make this summer special,” Cross continued.

The hot tub will remain closed, lockers will not be available and seating on the deck will remain limited while in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening guidelines. Showers, changing areas and restrooms will be open; however guests are asked to come prepared and reduce the time spent in the locker room to the best of their abilities. Further, the drinking fountain will not be on, so users should bring their own water bottles.

“We are excited to continue this strong partnership with the YMCA to ensure Yost Pool operations run safely in 2021,” said Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Angie Feser. “This is a longstanding partnership in which both parties share a strong desire to ensure our citizens have an opportunity to swim at Yost Pool in the summer.”

The Dale Turner YMCA is seeking to hire for several positions related to pool operations this summer.

The preseason schedule will begin on June 14 and the regular season will begin on June 28, which corresponds with the Edmonds School District’s Summer Break. The schedule is subject to change.