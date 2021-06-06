An evening with author and librarian Nancy Pearl at ECA July 1

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is hosting An Evening with Nancy Pearl Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. Celebrate the power and joy of books and reading with best-selling author, librarian, and literary critic Nancy Pearl.

Meet the author in this intimate in-person gathering and raise a toast to her new book: The Writer’s Library: The Authors You Love on the Books That Changed Their Lives. Edmonds Bookshop will provide a copy of the book to all guests.

Author of seven books, Nancy can be found on NPR’s Morning Edition, where she shares her favorite books and promotes reading as one of the most beneficial and joyful experiences anyone can have. All proceeds will directly support the mission and programs of Edmonds Center for the Arts. Refreshments will be provided by hosts Carol Christensen and Christine Satterlee.

This event will take place in ECA’s Lobby. Capacity is limited to 30 guests only, so make sure to purchase your tickets soon.