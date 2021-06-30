As construction costs increase, council next week to consider future of planned Edmonds Civic Park

It’s been more than four years since the Edmonds City Council approved a plan for redesigning Edmonds Civic Field, with the goal of transforming it into a downtown Edmonds park with range of amenities — among them, upgraded youth athletic fields and sports lighting, an inclusive playground, a walking path, a petanque court grove and a pollinator meadow. The city has been working since 2017 to find ways to fund the project — estimated in 2017 to cost $12.1 million. But now, facing challenges related to site design and increasing construction costs, the project faces an even higher price tag of between $13.5 million and $15 million.

“Given the high-water table and poor soil conditions of the site the design below the surface is rather complex,” said City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Angie Feser. (Read more about those water table challenges in our January 2020 city council update here.) “It has taken several years to complete design and obtain the necessary permits in order to develop the site as envisioned in the Master Plan. Construction prices over the past three years have increased significantly and we are now facing a shortfall for completion of the project even at its most basic level.”

In July 2019, the council approved an ordinance authorizing the city to issue up to $4 million in bonds to help fund the project, with other money coming from a combination of city funds, grants, park impact fees, private donations, bonds and city funds. 250 6th Ave. N. But in a Wednesday announcement, the city noted that the total cost for project construction is now estimated at between $13.5 million and $15 million, depending on the alternatives selected — resulting in a funding shortfall of between $1.5 million and $2.9 million.

Next Tuesday, July 6, the city council will consider whether to award a construction contract to the low bidder — A-1 Landscaping and Construction — and approve the additional funding necessary to build the park. In addition to the base bid, the council will consider four bid alternates, each with an additional price tag. They include an interactive water feature at the park entrance, a scramble/climbing wall, a proposal to rubberize the current asphalt perimeter path and the addition of metal tree grates.

In fall 2015, after leasing the property for 40 years, Civic Center Playfield was acquired by the City of Edmonds from the Edmonds School District for $1.9 million; all but $400,000 was funded by grants. A master plan for the park was developed in 2016-17 with significant community input for the design, which features youth athletic fields, upgraded sports lighting, permanent restrooms, improved skate park, petanque court grove, a pollinator meadow, multi-sports court, tennis court, a 1/3-mile perimeter walking path, fully inclusive playground, picnic areas, public art and other amenities

Included in the $12.1 million in construction funding to develop the park is $3.47 million in grants, $1.35 million in park impact fees and $400,000 in donations (including $258,000 from the Rotary Club of Edmonds to fund the inclusive playground). The remaining $6.9 million consists of bonds, and money from the city’s general fund and real estate excise tax revenues that were allocated in 2019 and held over each year.

Community members who have input on whether the park should be funded and move into construction, as well as preferred project alternates, can email city councilmembers at Council@Edmondswa.gov. and also can attend the virtual July 6 city council meeting to provide public comment.