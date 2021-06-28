BodyWorks Pilates to move into former J Rankin Jewelers space

BodyWorks Pilates will be occupying the former J Rankin Jewelers space in the Gregory Building at 505 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds this month.

That’s the word from Blake Taylor of West Coast Commercial Realty, who is in charge of leasing the space.

BodyWorks Pilates is moving to the larger space from its current location across 5th Avenue.

J Rankin Jewelers moved earlier this year to 210 5th Ave. S. in the brick building housing Cafe Louvre and Windermere Edmonds.