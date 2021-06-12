Buy Dad a personalized paver brick and support the Edmonds Historical Museum

Looking for a unique Father’s Day gift? The Edmonds Historical Museum reminds the community that they are selling personalized paver bricks for the Museum Plaza, located at 118 5th Ave North in downtown Edmonds.

According to Ann Wood, who is coordinating brick sales, the museum can provide a gift certificate informing the recipient about the engraved wording and that the brick will be installed in summer 2021. Contact Wood at annwood5@comcast.net for pricing and availability.

All proceeds benefit Edmonds Historical Museum projects and programming.