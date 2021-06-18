Bystander alert: Dive rescue training planned at Edmonds’ Marina Beach this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, Underwater Sports Master Scuba Diver Instructor Scott Welton will be conducting a dive rescue class at Edmonds’ Marina Beach.

The training will take place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Scuba diver students will be dealing with simulated real-life drowning scenarios involving reporting parties and drowning victims (other scuba divers).

Organizers note that there will be a sign posted stating that there is a training underway — and that bystanders shouldn’t call 911 unless they are certain the activities are not part of the rescue diver training.