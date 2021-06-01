Chamber seeks volunteers, sponsors and participants for Edmonds Kind of 4th parade, fireworks

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is working to make the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July main parade and fireworks show happen after all, but they need volunteers, participants and sponsors.

Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban confirmed last month that the chamber has applied to the City of Edmonds for permits to put on both events, given Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement that the state is moving toward a June 30 reopening.

However, those events are not yet guaranteed to take place, with “many moving pieces” still uncertain, the chamber said in a news release Tuesday. The chamber is still operating with reduced staff and has about one-fifth of the usual planning time for the festivities. Chamber staff — working alongside City of Edmonds departments and the Edmonds City Council — “is doing their absolute best to provide Edmonds with these beloved events.”

It is critical, the chamber said, for the community “to provide the necessary volunteer support, registrations to march in the parade, signups for the Beat Brackett 5K and for businesses who are able to sponsor an event.”

Before the parade and fireworks can occur, the city council must still review and approve safety, logistics and other issues; enough volunteer and sponsorship support must be secured and enough people and groups need to register to participate/march in the parade.

There’s also one other important piece that must fall into place: Snohomish County must move out of phase restrictions by the June 30 date that Inslee declared. “If Snohomish County is mandated to stay in Phase 3 through July 4, these events cannot happen,” the chamber said.

The chamber is asking the community’s help with the following:

Volunteer: Normally the 4th of July festivities require over 125 volunteers. This year, with city and chamber staffing shortages, the chamber needs volunteers to fill the 175 shifts needed – 50 more than in years past. Many of the positions do require lifting and carrying supplies, walking and standing for a few hours at a time, but the chamber said they “have a job for everyone.” For more information, a list of all jobs and shifts and to sign up, visit: www.signupgenius.com/go/20f084baaaf29a3f94-anedmonds

Register for the parade: The c hamber has opened registration for parade participants, in hopes that the event occurs. For more information about marching/ driving in the parade and to register, visit: business.edmondschamber.com/events/details/4th-of-july-main-parade-2021-8487

Sign up for the Beat Brackett 5K: The chamber will definitely be running the Beat Brackett 5K race the morning of July 4th regardless of the county’s reopening phase. Registrations are online only this year and there are no day of race registrations. The deadline to register is June 25. There is a new route for 2021 — the run starts at Edmonds City Park, winds through the Town of Woodway and finishes again at City Park. For more information and to register, visit: https://business.edmondschamber.com/events/details/beat-brackett-5k-2021-9933

As public safety measure, the Beat Brackett 1K and the Children’s Parade will not happen this year.

As for the fireworks, the chamber is working with new vendors in order to bring the show back this year for a public viewing at Civic Field, but it is dependent on COVID restrictions being lifted by July 4. If those restrictions have not lifted, the show will still go on but no gathering will be allowed at Civic Field to view the firework display.

“The Edmonds Chamber wants the community to know there would not even be a chance for these events to happen if it were not for the extreme dedication from city departments in rushing applications, pushing approvals and advocating for the chamber,” the chamber press release said, pointing especially to the work by Deputy Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Shannon Burley. “Even if these events cannot happen, we hope the community joins us in thanking the city for their efforts and support.”

The chamber also offered additional thanks to the Hazel Miller Foundation, Hubbard Family Foundation, Salish Sea Brewing Company and Westgate Chapel for already pledging financial support for these events. Others who want to sponsor can contact the Edmonds Chamber office for more details at 425-670-1496 or greg@edmondswa.com.