City council June 22 set to hold public hearing on outdoor dining in private spaces, consider tree code amendments

Two public hearings are on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, June 22. One focuses on a recommendation to make permanent an interim ordinance, passed in December 2020, that allows restaurants to include outdoor dining spaces on existing commercial property without a conditional use permit. The other public hearing involves an amendment to a city code govering unit lot subdivisions.

The council will also consider additional amendments to the city’s newly passed tree code and hear a presentation on a resolution rejecting racially based harassment and hate crimes.

The remote meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.via Zoom. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Persons who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular Council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.