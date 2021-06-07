City council to hold public hearing June 8 on small-cell wireless application

A public hearing on an application by New Cingular Wireless to install small-cell wireless facilities in city right of way and the 2021 annual report from the Edmonds Diversity Commission are among the items on the Tuesday, June 8 Edmonds City Council business meeting agenda.

You can learn more about the small-cell wireless issue, which has generated concerns about future health and aesthetic impacts, in our previous story here.

The council is also scheduled to consider waiving rent payments for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce for July-September 2021. The chamber, which has been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, occupies office space in city hall.

And it will discuss a proposal to amend city code governing the Edmonds Salary Commission, which sets salaries for the city council and mayor.

The council will also meet in its three committees for study sessions at 4, 5 and 6 p.m., with various agendas of those found at this link.

Meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261.

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those wishing to provide audience comments during the business meeting using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.