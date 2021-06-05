City of Edmonds announces updated mask-wearing policy for employees

Starting June 7, City of Edmonds employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have the option of going without masks at work.

The city announced Friday that employees can request an exemption from wearing a mask and social distancing in the workplace. This is in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement that Washington State would be following updated CDC guidance on mask wearing, which states that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask in in most situations, especially outdoors.

People are considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since their second dose in a two-dose series, like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

The following policies have been put in place for city staff:

– Fully vaccinated employees may request to be exempted from the masking policy by completing and submitting a mask waiver form, along with the appropriate supporting documentation, to human resources.

– Employees who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask and social distance. City employees who are fully vaccinated may choose to continue to wear a mask and will need to continue social distance if doing so.

In its announcement, the city notes that “people may have different reasons for getting vaccinated or not getting vaccinated, for choosing to wear a mask or not wearing a mask. “