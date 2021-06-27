City to kick off Hwy 99-area renewal project with virtual open house June 30

Share your ideas on how the City of Edmonds can improve livability for neighborhoods in the Highway 99 area during a virtual open house to launch the Highway 99 Area Renewal project. The meeting will be Wednesday, June 30 from 6-7:30 p.m.
“We need residents to give their input to help us identify specific problem areas, safety concerns, abandoned buildings and nuisances,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “Our Highway 99 residents should have a safe and livable neighborhood just like every other part of our city.”
The Highway 99 Area Renewal project builds on past and on-going city efforts to improve the quality of life and safety along the corridor. It distinguishes itself from other Highway 99 projects in that it is not focused on transportation-related issues or development code. The goal is to work with the community to develop an actionable plan that identifies near- and long-term solutions to achieve needed improvements.
You can learn more about the project and find the link to the virtual open house (not yet posted) here.
