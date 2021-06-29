Community donations help those without homes beat the heat

Led by Edmonds attorney Jenna Nand, a group of area residents spent their weekend distributing supplies aimed at helping homeless people in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Shoreline beat the heat.

According to Nand, the group — including Robert Gariepy and Sabrina Connaughton of Edmonds, Alan Charnley of Shoreline, and Rosamaria Graziani and Shirley Sutton of Lynnwood — organized and distributed supplies donated by the community and purchased with donated funds.

On Saturday, the group drove to the Jean Kim Foundation’s hygiene center in Lynnwood, stopping along the way to give iced bottles of water and ORCA transit cards “to unhoused people we saw on the sidewalks,” Nand said. The hygiene center is the former emissions testing station that has been repurposed to provide showers and bathroom facilities for those who are homeless.

At the hygiene center, the group distributed a variety of items, including battery-operated handheld fans (“which were incredibly popular,” Nand said), ice water, coconut water, ice cream, bandanas, ORCA cards, and various food and hygiene products. “We did not forget our four-legged friends either, as they got cooling pads to sit on off the concrete and dog food,” she added.

On Sunday, Nand and Gariepy distributed supplies to Camp United We Stand, located by St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Shoreline. Along the way, they stopped to provide iced bottles of water and ORCA cards to those homeless people they observed on the sidewalks.

“This was an exhausting but exhilarating experience,” Nand said. “This project would not have been possible without the tireless work of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors. Thank you.”

To fund costs that have not yet been covered, visit https://gofund.me/97d8d145.