Community invited to complete Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Open Space survey

The City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department is updating the Parks, Recreation & Open Space Plan (PROS Plan), and is inviting community members to provide their feedback through a short survey.

The PROS Plan is a six-year guide for managing and enhancing parks, open space, trails, recreation, and cultural arts opportunities.The updated plan will reflect the changing needs of Edmonds’ growing community and create recreation opportunities in areas currently underserved by parks facilities.

“We are asking for your help to determine how to prioritize projects and what the city should focus on to keep our parks, programs, and activity offerings thriving for the next 6-10 years,” said Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department Director Angie Feser. “The process is starting with a short survey as a first step to establish our community’s recreation needs. We want to hear from you because your opinions are important to the city.”

The survey has 15 questions and is available in English, Spanish: Español,Korean: 한국어 and Chinese: 中文.