Council agrees on next steps for evaluating housing proposals; considers tree protection options

The Edmonds City Council tackled several major agenda items Tuesday night, including determining next steps in evaluating recommendations made by the Citizens Housing Commission and further discussing options for phase 2 of city tree regulations.

The council also talked about — but did not make a decision — on a city staff proposal for shifting the Edmonds Salary Commission schedule for issuing salary changes from every two years to every four years. And it learned more about a recommendation to make permanent an interim ordinance, passed in December 2020, that allows restaurants to include outdoor dining spaces on existing commercial property without a conditional use permit.

Regarding housing, Development Services Director Shane Hope revisited the council’s May 11 discussion about possible approaches to reviewing the housing commission’s policy recommendations. There were two options considered May 11: 1) “Dividing the work first” and 2) “Start simple.” Under option 1, the council would consider issues in two or more batches between late spring or fall 2021. Under option 2, the council would between spring and late fall start reviewing policy recommendations that are relatively simple and do not need significant research before the council begins considering them. Hope noted that councilmembers were split on whether option 1 or 2 would be best, and suggested that “a hybrid of these two approaches is possible.”

In the hybrid approach, the council could divide up the work so that some items could be forwarded to the planning board for additional consideration, knowing that planning board recommendations would come back to the council for further review. Meanwhile, the council could tackle a few other items that don’t need planning board approval. “Then the remaining things, especially the more complex items, could get started later, probably in 2022,” Hope explained.

Hope then shared a table listing the 15 housing commission policy recommendations, with a note indicating which of the 15 were subject to planning board review and an estimated time for that review, plus the level of complexity for each issue and whether it needed an outside consultant. Based on council preferences already discussed, possible initial items to be forwarded to the planning board would be detached accessory dwellings, cluster or cottage housing, multi-family design standards and neighborhood village subarea planning.

Later this year, the council could begin work on recommendations that don’t require planning board review, including discriminatory provisions in convenants and deeds and possible options for regional and community partnerships, Hope said.

Then in 2022, the council could address the remaining ideas, she added.

After councilmembers indicated they agreed with this approach, Hope said she would work with Council President Susan Paine to schedule a study session — separate from a council meeting — later in June to do an initial review of a short list of items. This would “allow a more focused look without any other city business on the agenda,” she said.

In another matter that will be forwarded to the planning board for additional work, the council discussed what phase 2 of the city’s tree regulations could look like. This follows the council’s decision earlier this year to approve a set of new regulations aimed at retaining existing trees during development on private property in Edmonds. The council also passed an interim emergency six-month ordinance prohibiting the removal of trees greater than 24 inches in diameter from any private property unless those trees are deemed hazardous.

Lien noted that the city is already working on some items related to phase 2, including an inventory of downtown street trees and a street tree plan update. A citywide tree canopy assessment will begin shortly, he added.

Lien said the planning board and staff are hoping to get “clear direction” from the council on specific options, including the establishment of a heritage tree program, incentive programs for retaining trees, view protection, and wildlife and habitat corridors.

Councilmembers expressed a range of opinions on various options, with most agreeing that the board should take a closer look at a heritage tree program and also what types of regulations should be considered for tree retention on private property. However, some councilmembers wanted more time to consider the options, so the matter will be brought back during a future meeting.

In other business, the council also discussed — but didn’t make a decision on– a proposal from city staff to change the schedule of how the city’s salary commission presents its findings — from every two years to every four years. Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson said that the change is being proposed because there is considerable staff time involved in working with the commission, and its findings on councilmember and mayoral salaries don’t change much over time.

Councilmembers then began discussing the importance of addressing equity when it comes to councilmembers’ salaries, with the implication that their current pay (councilmembers made $16,000 annually plus health benefits) ensures only certain community members can afford to run for office.

However, City Attorney Jeff Taraday cautioned that the salary commission will not be able to address equity issues. If equity is the goal, he added, the council should disband the salary commission and have the council itself set salaries for future councilmembers “as high or as low as you want, to accomplish whatever your policy aims are.”

Councilmember Vivian Olson then asked if current salary commission members had been consulted for their thoughts on the schedule change. Neill Hoyson replied that she had not done so, but could. This prompted a comment from Mayor Mike Nelson that he would talk with Neill Hoyson about that suggestion.

Regarding the proposed amendment to the city code governing outdoor dining, this applies to on-site outdoor dining spaces on commercial property, and not to streateries in the public right-of-way. (An example of this would be the patio space at Red Twig in downtown Edmonds.) To help restaurants add capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the council in December 2020 passed an interim ordinance that allowed on-site outdoor dining without a conditional use permit, as long as certain standards are met. (Getting a conditional use permit involves a hearing examiner process, which is costly and time consuming.) The planning board reiewed the interim ordinance, and recommended that the change be made permanent. Those interested will be able to comment on the proposal during a public hearing before the council June 15.

Also on Tuesday night, the council:

– Heard a summary of the 2021 Washington State Legislative Session from lobbyist Debora Munguia. She pointed to a couple of wins for Edmonds: First, a transfer of $6.5 million in the 2021-23 transportation budget that had originally been allocated to the now-defunct Waterfront Connector project to Highway 99 revitalization work. And second, a proviso giving the city the first right to purchase Edmonds Marsh property now owned by Unocal after site cleanup is complete.

– Received a proclamation recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is this Friday, June 4.

One item on the council agenda — a resolution adopting Council Rules of Procedure — was postponed to a future meeting.

You can watch the video of the meeting at this link.

— By Teresa Wippel