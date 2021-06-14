Council to continue deliberations June 15 on small-cell wireless permitting

Continued deliberation and potential action on a master permit application from New Cingular Wireless to install small-cell wireless facilities in city rights of way are among the items on the Tuesday, June 15 Edmonds City Council agenda.

While New Cingular’s current plans do call for the small cells to house 4G technology, wireless representatives admitted that eventually 5G would replace 4G. The carrier is the first to request permission to place small-cell wireless facilities in the city, but it’s expeected that eventually other carriers will submit their own master permit applications. The master permit is the general authority that the city grants a telecommunications provider to place facilities in the city’s right of way.

A public hearing was held on the proposal last week. Councilmembers have expressed concerns during past meetings about the visual pollution generated from such facilities, as well as potential health impacts, although the federal government has limited what cities can regular when it comes to locating wireless facilities.

In other business, the council will consider a proposal that the city add Juneteenth as a paid city employee holiday. The State of Washington will recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday starting in 2022.

Other items on the council agenda include:

Proclamations for Juneteenth and June Pride

Edmonds Youth Commission Annual Report and Senior Recognition

An update on the city’s compensation policy

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet in executive session (closed to the public) at 6:30 p.m. to discuss pending or potential litigation.

Meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Those who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.