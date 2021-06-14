Ed! says: Love Local

As we all know, the past 16 months have been a challenge for our downtown business community, and Ed! (Edmonds Downtown Alliance)—an organization created for, funded by and overseen by member businesses­­­—has been working hard to support it. Supporting and promoting local is the reason Ed! exists.

Not heard of Ed!? We are the local business improvement district that ensures our downtown stays lively, attractive, prosperous and welcoming to everyone. Ed!’s iconic green courtesy umbrellas, bike racks, creative crosswalks and support of public art such as the murals are part of what makes Edmonds such a desirable place to set up business.

As Ed!’s program manager, I collaborate with a hard-working volunteer advisory board of members to dream up and execute these programs. I am so proud of how our community has come together. When I look around our region, I am hard pressed to see any neighborhoods that have found ways to promote safety and fun while supporting our collective local business community in such a powerful way. Here are some recent highlights of our work.

Edmonds Holidays

Ed! brought holiday cheer to downtown Edmonds by providing safe, socially distanced activities around town. There were festive holiday messages in the windows of businesses, selfie stations around town, visits from Emily the Elf and our first Festive Drink Bingo!

Love Local, Love Edmonds

In February you may have noticed bright pink “Love, Edmonds” cupids on sidewalks around town, leading you to Valentine’s Day specials at participating businesses. Designed to promote shopping and dining, these were a fun way to lead folks around town, and to hopefully visit a new spot.

Highlighting Small Business

One of the best things about living in a small town is getting to know the people behind our favorite local businesses. Ed! introduces you to these innovative owners and operators through our “Love, Edmonds Business Spotlight” series.

Ed! also publishes engaging articles about our downtown and the business community. New features are added regularly, you can see all of the spotlights and articles here: edmondsdowntown.org/features.

And if you love to love Edmonds, be sure to follow @edmondsdowntown on Instagram and Facebook.

Lovin’ Summer Edmonds

As we head into summer, Ed! has a new campaign to welcome the season! Soon you’ll see our “Lovin’ Summer Edmonds” logo with a fun retro vibe all around downtown. Ed! partnered with the City of Edmonds to create a cohesive look and feel for downtown Edmonds, and it will be used in conjunction with several fun activities this summer. Ed will be sponsoring a downtown scavenger hunt, multiple raffle drawings for a Lovin’ Summer Edmonds trucker hat, and Summer Drink Bingo. All are coming soon—have a blast while supporting local.

Parking Relief

Although downtown Edmonds is an extremely walkable town, a little extra parking is always a good thing! Ed! has partnered with local businesses with parking lots available to use after hours and has provided clear signage to mark when they’re available. Currently Sound Credit Union, US Bank and Washington Federal have participated, with more hopefully on the horizon.

Moving Forward

As our town continues to open up even more, Ed! will be there to promote and advocate for our business community in original new ways.

Our dedicated board is made up of a great mix of fellow business owners and representatives:

Cheryl Farrish, president; Certa Farrish Law Group (cherylf@edmondsdowntown.org)

Kimberly Koenig, vice president; Rogue (kimberly@edmondsdowntown.org)

Kali Kelnero, treasurer; Kelnero and Vinbero (kali@edmondsdowntown.org)

Beth Sanger, secretary; Ombu Salon + Spa (beth@edmondsdowntown.org)

Matt McCulloch; Peoples Bank (matt@edmondsdowntown.org)

Deandra Peterson; Edward Jones (deandra@edmondsdowntown.org)

Jen Lawson; Crow (jen@edmondsdowntown.org)

Olivia Latham-Brown; Seattle Sugar Spa (olivia@edmondsdowntown.org)

Robert Boehlke; House Wares (robert@edmondsdowntown.org)

Blake Fisher; Blake Fisher Architecture (blake@edmondsdowntown.org)

Musa Safouane; Church Key Pub (musa@edmondsdowntown.org)

The next Ed! Advisory Board meeting will be July 15 at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom, and everyone is welcome to attend.

— By Carrie Hulbert

Carrie Hulbert has been the program manager for Ed! since March 2017. She brings over two decades of marketing and project management expertise to promote her favorite town and the local businesses that make it so unique. Carrie is also a commissioner on the Citizen’s Economic Development Commission.