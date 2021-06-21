Edmonds 4th of July celebration is officially a go

With the good news that the necessary volunteers, vendors and parade entries have been secured, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July is moving full-steam ahead.

“We cannot thank the community enough” said Edmonds Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban. “The outpouring of attention from local media and interest from the community has made this possible. We aren’t done yet though. There is still plenty of room for people to run in the Beat Brackett 5K race and march in the parade, so sign up and make the day’s events even better.”

Another big change this year is the size of the fireworks show, good timing since the personal use of fireworks is now banned through all South Snohomish County. In past years, the chamber’s professional show has featured around 500 shells bursting overhead — this year, it will be a 900-plus shell fireworks display.

Links for more information:

Beat Brackett 5K information and to register: www.BeatBractkett.com

Event information and register for the parade: www.EdmondsFourth.com

Support and sponsor the 4th of July events: https://bit.ly/3gKyTHT