Edmonds a pit stop for engineless boat racers

On a calm gray Friday morning, two men on stand-up paddle boards approached Edmonds’ Marina Beach. After introductions, the two — Scott Baste from the Florida Keys and Tom Micek from Miami — shared their story. They are part of a group of people who joined in an adventure race called WA360, a counter-clockwise nautical loop around Puget Sound from Port Townsend to Port Townsend, with stopping points along the way.

Participants must reach all points on their chosen mode of transportation without the use of engines. Baste mentioned that he and Micek — competing as Team Freedom — are the only stand-up paddleboard entrant. Others entries include sailboats, kayaks, canoes and even a Viking-looking wooden row boat. Entrants have two weeks to complete the course to be considered a finisher. The race started Monday morning at 6 a.m. in Port Townsend. Since Monday, Baste and Micek have made it so far to Olympia Shoal — their first and southern-most way point. They spent last night on Bainbridge after working their way back north, resting about every 15 miles. While on their way Friday morning, Baste said, “we spotted a whale (they weren’t sure if it was a grey or a humpback) about a hundred yards out but close enough to hear the whoosh as it blew its spout.”

Their stop in Edmonds was for a quick break to eat an energy snack. They still have way points at Goat Island, Bellingham and Point Roberts to hit before returning to Port Townsend.

Another entrant, Team Barely Heumann, spent the night in the Edmonds Marina in a Nauticraft Escapade Pedal Boat.

A third entrant, the wooden row boat mentioned earlier, was Team Time and Tides, skippered by the Hammer brothers — Jens and Jake. Jens lives in Manning, Ore. but is originally from St. Petersburg, Alaska, where brother Jake still lives. Their boat was hand-built by JSmith in Anacortes. It’s made of Alaskan yellow cedar and is known as a Geit Bat (Goat Boat) “because it climbs waves like a goat climbs mountains,” Jake said.

The wolf head on the Hammers’ boat, by the way, is from a legal kill — occurring when the two brothers were surrounded by a pack of wolves on their way to their Alaska cabin.

