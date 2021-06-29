Edmonds Art Beat: All about the (live) music!

Live chamber music returns to Cascadia Art Museum

Music in the Museum

July 17 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

$12 Members | $18 Non-Members

Cascadia Art Museum is resuming its well-loved classical chamber music concert series, Music in the Museum, on Saturday July 17 at 5 p.m. and repeated at 7:30 p.m. The program includes the passionate sonata for two violins by Prokofiev, and pieces by Milhaud, Moszkowski and Brahms, and it features virtuoso violinist Pamela Liu (concertmaster of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra), with recording artist violinist Amy Crow, and one of the foremost pianists in the Northwest Harumi Makiyama. Pamela and Harumi star in the video now on the Cascadia Art Museum website.

“For me, Prokofiev’s Sonata for Two Violins is one of his most soulful and poetic works, and full of the beautiful abstract melodies so characteristic of Prokofiev,” said Cal Lewin, a volunteer with the museum. “Moszkowski was world famous in the 19th century and his romantic suite is a charming example of his genius. And Milhaud’s soaring impressionistic sonata is lushly melodic. It should be very exciting to hear up-close performances by such accomplished musicians in this intimate setting.”

Your ticket includes admission to the museum, so you can come tour the galleries, and enjoy an hour of fine music surrounded by art. The three current exhibits include Origins: Northwest Abstract Art 1920-1960; Painted with Light: Northwest Pictorialist Photography 1910-1930; and Gifts and Promised Gifts to the Museum’s Permanent Collection.

Seating is limited to enable social distancing, so the concert will be presented at 5 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $18 ($12 for museum members), which includes complementary admission to the museum exhibits. Tickets are available on-line at www.CascadiaArtMuseum.org or by calling 425-336-4809.

Edmonds Arts Commission’s free summer concerts are back

A local favorite — summer concerts in Hazel Miller Plaza — are thankfully returning this summer. Plus, there will be new opportunities to hear live music with performances at Walkable Main Street and at the New Uptown Evening Market in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood.

The Edmonds Arts Commission on Thursday announced the return of free-admission summer concerts at Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds, plus free live music performances Saturdays during Walkable Main Street and during the new Uptown Evening Market.

2021 Hazel Miller Plaza Summer Concerts, 5th Avenue South and Maple Street, Tuesday and Thursday, July 13-Aug 19, 4:30-6 p.m.

July 13 – The Warren G. Hardings, Up-tempo Bluegrass

July 15 – Stephanie Ann Johnson, Americana Soul

July 20 – Juliana & PAVA, Russian Folk songs

July 22 – Lazuli Shoals, Progressive Folk Rock

July 27 – Napua & Friends, Contemporary Hawaiian

July 29 – Mark Lewis Quartet, Jazz

Aug. 3 – Jaspar Lepak, Americana Folk

Aug. 5 – Arturo Rodriquez, Latin Jazz & Salsa

Aug. 10 – Peter Ali, Indigenous Flute & Storyteller

Aug. 12 – Kim Maguire Trio , Swing Jazz

Aug. 17 – Sundae + Mr. Goessl, Contemporary, Vintage Jazz

Aug. 19 – Eduardo Mendonca, Brazilian

Live music during Walkable Main Street, Saturday afternoons (2:30-4 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.) June 26 – Sept. 4, between 3rd and 4th Avenues on Main Street

June 26 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo / 4:30: Jake Bergevin Trio

July 3 2:30: Miho & Diego /4:30: 100 Huckleberry’s Family Band

July 10 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo/4:30: The Jewel Tones

July 17 2:30: Hunter De Leon JazzTrio/4:30: Rouge Trio

July 24 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo/4:30: Djangomatics

July 31 2:30: Folk Voice Band /4:30: Kim Maguire & Brad Benefield

Aug. 7 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo /4:30: Alma Villegas

Aug. 14 2:30: The Band Lele /4:30: Ranger & the Re-Arrangers

Aug. 21 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo /4:30: The Island Jazz Collective

Aug. 28 2:30: Pacific Lutheran Univ. Steel Band /4:30: Jake Bergevin Trio

Sept. 4 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo /4:30: Ray & Jose Mariachi

The City of Edmonds’ Uptown Evening Market, 4-9 p.m. on the second Thursdays this summer. Located behind the Safeway on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99.

July 8 – 6:30-8 The Jewel Tones

Aug 12 – 6:30-8: Greg Kramer Hip Hop & Soul Trombone

Sep 9 – 4-5: Meadowdale High School Jazz Ensemble / 6:30-8:00: Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana

A complete calendar can be found at www.edmondsartscommission.org/concerts.

Rock the 4th on the Everett Waterfront

Everett Music Initiative presents Rock the Fourth. After a very long wait, in-person music is now happening again on the Everett waterfront. The outdoor concert features several fantastic local bands. Nite Wave, the PNW’s biggest party band, playing ’80s new wave hits, Petty or Not, a Tom Petty tribute band from Bellingham and Road Trip, local to Everett. The outdoor concert is 21-plus with beverage selection and two food trucks available. At 10:15 p.m., the City of Everett will be having a firework show right next to Boxcar Park. What a fantastic way to celebrate the 4th! For tickets, click here

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.