Edmonds Art Beat: Events for authors, steelband magic, plus ways to celebrate Juneteenth

Edmonds author Kizzie Jones featured at Sound Styles for June Art Walk

We have an exciting downtown event coming up soon. Local author Kizzie Jones will be highlighted in the June Art Walk and Art View Sound Styles Window Display featuring Dog Walking Fashion. Kizzie’s book, A Tall Tale About Dachshunds in Costumes: How More Dogs Came to Be, will be the highlighted book with a spread “Dogs on Parade” from this title setup as a window display — with a Giclee art piece by the book’s illustrator, Scott Ward. The artwork will be available to the public in a free drawing. All you have to do is sign up via the QR code posted in the shop window or on the authors website. You can enter from June 17 until July 10.

Author Kizzie Jones will be at Sound Styles from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. You can purchase the book at either The Edmonds Bookshop or the Neverending Bookshop — each will have 10 copies signed by the author and with illustrator Scott Ward’s unique dachshund doodle. The signed copies will be available starting on Art Walk day, June 17. For the drawing, Ward will visit outside the shop on Sunday, July 11 and announce the random drawing winner at 1 p.m.

Author Peter Wayne Moe at the Edmonds Bookshop

Author Peter Wayne Moe is an assistant professor of English and oversees the writing program at Seattle Pacific University, where — in the summer of 2020 — he led 156 volunteers in hanging a whale skeleton in the school’s science building.

This whale fascination is so much more, though. In his new book Touching this Leviathon, Moe explores how we might come to know the elusive whale. Through a mix of biology, theology, local history, literary criticism, environmental studies and composition theory, the author goes deep into the mystery of the Earth’s largest mammal.

There will be a virtual event on Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. and a sidewalk signing on Saturday, June 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Bookshop. To learn more about the author, click here. For more information about the events, click here.

Steel Magic Northwest is hosting a Steelband Open House

Edmonds’ own non-profit steelband organization is celebrating summer with a Steelband Open House event. Located in the middle of 5th Avenue, north of the fountain at Main Street, at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event is intended to appeal to pedestrians and others enjoying the downtown Edmonds activities.

The goal of the event is to be able to play music but also avoid drawing a consistent large crowd for any length of time. Enjoy the music while you are heading to your favorite shop or restaurant and see what the hard-working students have been up to.

For more information about this event, or to find out how to enroll in Steel Magic Northwest’s weeklong Summer Steelband Intensives, click here.

Juneteenth Festivities highlighted in Snohomish County

Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in the Confederacy some two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abrahm Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, according to the National Museum of African America History and Culture.

There will be a Juneteenth celebration in several Snohomish County communities, with a festival of rich virtual and in-person activities. These are happening now through June 25 and include New Table on June 15, sponsored by Snohomish County’s first African American-centered political action committee, SEPAC; Black Panel Discussion on June 18, sponsored by the NAACP; Juneteenth History Storytelling by Eva Abrams on June 19, sponsored by LEVL; and a live-streamed Church Sermon by the Jubilee Church of God in Christ in Everett on Sunday, June 20. For the complete Juneteenth calendar of events, click here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.