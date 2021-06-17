Edmonds Art Beat: Local artists to see and hear around town this week

Kristine Cooper’s newest showcase at Caffe Ladro

Local artist Kristine Cooper is currently showcasing artwork at the Caffe Ladro in Edmonds, located at 8403 Main St. The show will be available through September 2021.

Cooper has been creating art since she was a child, starting with sidewalk chalk, and ending up majoring in studio fine arts at Seattle Pacific University. Since graduating, she has continued to create work daily in her studio, and it has been exhibited across the Pacific Northwest.

Cooper’s work is bold and modern. The mix of bright colors and a unique point of view have driven interest in many of her pieces. To see more of her work, click here and make sure to stop by Caffe Ladro to see it in person.

Cole Gallery Art Walk feature: Meet Angela Bandurka and Ron Stocke

During the Edmonds Art Walk on Thursday, June 17 from 5-8 p.m., artists Angela Bandurka and Ron Stocke are available to meet at Cole Gallery.

Everett artist Ron Stocke is well known for his Northwest seascapes and landscapes. He is an accomplished watercolor painter, having received top honors in international competitions.

Angela Bandurka was born in British Columbia, Canada. In addition to being an award-winning painter, Angela also gives workshops and weekly skill-building classes throughout the Pacific Northwest. She instructs in acrylic and oil and enjoys sharing her passion for art.

Both artists will be featured at the Gallery through June 28. For more information click, here.

New album released by local musician Adam Kennelly

Musician Adam Kennelly is releasing a new album on June 18. Kennelly grew up in Edmonds and wrote this album about his experiences of summer in the area. Reminiscing about ferry rides across the water, strolls along Sunset Ave and “the sun-soaked bliss that could melt all your troubles away.” The album, entitled Small Town Summer, is eight tracks long and will be available to stream.

Cascadia Youth Advisory Committee hosting virtual event exploring relationship between music and art

Melodies and Masterpieces is a free virtual class being held on June 20 from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be an informational lecture and an opportunity to learn more about the intersection between visual art and music in the Pacific Northwest. This event is being held by the art museum’s youth advisory committee that was started this year. The committee includes four teens from the Puget Sound region who get to give input on Cascadia’s programming, develop their own events and learn about the museum profession. The 2021 inaugural committee members include Ann Duan, Annalisa King, Sheridan Moore and Sofia Vila Vignali. Register for the event here.

ECA Presents Martha Redbone Duo

The Edmonds Center for the Arts presents an exclusive virtual performance of Martha Redbone Duo, streamed live from Redbone’s home studio in Brooklyn. Martha Redbone, a Native and African-American singer-songwriter, is known for her mix of folk, blues and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Kentucky. She combines this with the electric grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn. Redbone’s style broadens the boundaries of American Roots music. She performs alongside her husband, composer/pianist/producer Aaron Whitby. The event takes place June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are between $15-$35 and the concert is followed by a Q&A with the artist. Get tickets here. This event is part of ECA’s Spotlight Summer Series.

