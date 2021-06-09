Edmonds City Council candidates build their war chests as campaign activity ramps up

Notes: (I) indicates incumbent;

* The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

** indicates candidates not registered with the Public Disclosure Commission or who have registered but not filed any reports to date.

Fundraising activity continues for candidates seeking a position on the Edmonds City Council during this year’s local elections. This report brings you up to date and allows you to “follow the money” on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

As previously reported, in Edmonds nine candidates have filed for the three city council positions that will be decided this November. Council Position 1 is a three-way race pitting incumbent Kristiana Johnson against challengers Alicia Crank and Brian Hartman. Three challengers (Janelle Cass, Will Chen and former Councilmember Lora Petso) are hoping to unseat appointed incumbent Luke Distelhorst in Position 2, making this a four-way race. Finally, former city councilmember and mayoral candidate Neil Tibbott will face off against 11-year city council incumbent Adrianne Fraley-Monillas for Position 3. For more information about these and other local races (for example, the school district, South County Fire), see our May 21 article here.

Note that for races with more than two candidates, the top two vote-getters in the Aug. 3 primary will advance to the November general election.

The latest numbers showsWill Chen maintaining the lead in fundraising, topping $29,000 — more than the combined total of his two Position 2 opponents. In what promises to be a hotly contested race for Position 3, challenger Neil Tibbott is well into five figures, outraising his opponent, incumbent Adrianne Fraley-Monillas. Position 1 hopeful Alicia Crank has a huge head start in fundraising, with her two opponents, incumbent Kristiana Johnson and Brian Hartman, both reporting no fundraising to date.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Tuesday, June 8. For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed and how the money has been spent. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

To keep you, our readers, informed throughout the election cycle, look to My Edmonds News for regular updates on campaign finances along with other election-related news.

— By Larry Vogel