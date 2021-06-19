Edmonds City Council plans study session June 24 on housing recommendations

The Edmonds City Council will have a special study session at 4:30 p.m Thursday, June 24 to review several recommendations of the Edmonds Citizen Housing Commission. This virtual meeting is open to the public online, and the city said a recording of it will be posted at the same webpage as soon as it’s ready.

Because it is a study session, no public comment will be taken.

The five policy recommendations that the council will review June 24 are:

Detached accessory dwellings

Cluster/cottage housing

Multifamily design standards

Community and regional partners

Discriminatory deeds and covenants.

The council is expected to take up other housing commission recommendations in the future.

During the June 24 meeting, the council will consider whether the first two recommendations — on detached accessory dwellings and cluster/cottage housing — should be forwarded to the Edmonds Planning Board for review before coming back to the council for further review and public comment. The council will also decide whether the third recommendation — on multifamily design standards — will be reviewed by the city’s Architectural Design Board prior to going to the planning board.

The last two recommendations — regarding working with community and regional partners and addressing discriminatory deeds and convenants — don’t require planning coard input and could be considered further by the city council after its initial June 24 review.

To see more background and the full set of housing commission recommendations, visit Citizens’ Housing Commission – Final Policy Recommendations.