Edmonds coffee shop employee injured while pursuing purse thief

A 31-year-old employee of Jaiiya Cafe in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood was injured Sunday afternoon while attempting to stop a suspect who stole her purse while she was working.

Police responded to the cafe, located in the Village at Westgate apartment complex, at 2:18 p.m., said Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Shane Hawley. Details of the incident — including a description of the suspect — are unclear because the victim hit her head during the pursuit. However, police have determined that the suspect stole the victim’s purse, then escaped in a silver Acura SUV, Hawley said.

The employee, a Shoreline resident, was injured when she attempted to grab her purse as the suspect was leaving in the vehicle, Hawley added. The victim was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for treatment.

The cafe is located at 10032 Edmonds Way, in the same complex as Bartell Drugs.