Edmonds Council candidates’ campaign financial reports as of June 22

Fundraising activity continues at a steady pace for candidates running for Edmonds City Council in this year’s local elections. This report brings you up to date as of June 22, and allows you to “follow the money” on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

As previously reported, in Edmonds nine candidates have filed for the three City Council positions that will be decided this November. Council Position 1 is a three-way race pitting incumbent Kristiana Johnson against challengers Alicia Crank and Brian Hartman. Three challengers (Janelle Cass, Will Chen and former Councilmember Lora Petso) are hoping to unseat incumbent (appointed) Luke Distelhorst in Position 2, making this a four-way race. Finally, former City Councilmember and 2019 mayoral candidate Neil Tibbott will face off against 11-year city council incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas for Position 3. For more information about these and other local races, see our May 21 article here.

The latest numbers show that despite accumulating no new contributions since our last report, Will Chen continues to hold the lead in fundraising, topping $29,000, more than the combined total of his two Position 2 opponents. While Position 3 challenger Neil Tibbott continues to lead incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas in total fundraising, Fraley-Monillas has outpaced him in fundraising, accumulating more than $7,000 since our last report, compared to Tibbott’s $3,000 increment. Position 1 hopeful Alicia Crank has a huge head start in fundraising and spending, with her two opponents — incumbent Kristiana Johnson and Brian Hartman — both reporting no financial activity to date.

Note that for races with more than two candidates (Positions 1 and 2), the top two vote-getters in the Aug. 3 primary will advance to the November general election. Voters will have to wait until November to cast votes for Position 3.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Tuesday, June 22. For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

To keep you, our readers, informed throughout the election cycle, look to My Edmonds News for regular updates on campaign finances along with other election-related news.

— By Larry Vogel