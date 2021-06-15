Edmonds Driftwood Players announce 2021 scholarship recipients

Edmonds Driftwood Players have awarded 2021 scholarships to students who have been active in local, college and professional theatre

The 2021 recipient of the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship is Cami Taliaferro-Barber, a theatre production student who will be attending Cornish College of the Arts. The $500 Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship was started in 2011 by the family of Ralph Eaton, who was a beloved, long-time volunteer and friend to many at the theatre.

The 2021 recipient of the Theatre Arts Scholarship is David Kretz, a theatre and education student who will be attending Whitman College in the fall. The $500 Theatre Arts Scholarship is a long-standing EDP tradition since 1988.

EDP scholarship applications are typically accepted in early spring. Additional information may be found at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org/education/scholarships.