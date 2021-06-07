Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour returns July 18

It’s back: After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonds in Bloom will welcome visitors to the 25th Anniversary Garden Tour, Sunday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early bird tickets are $15; day of tour tickets are $20. Tickets are available online at edmondsinbloom.com.Tickets are on sale in downtown Edmonds at Bountiful Home, FIELD and Garden Gear & Gallery, and at Sky Nursery in Shoreline.

This year’s collection of six gardens features an array of artistry, ambiance and whimsy. Visitors will enjoy young gardens and mature landscapes, new cultivars and traditional favorites, novel approaches for planting challenging spaces plus creative ways to incorporate edibles and imaginative options for charming outdoor gathering spaces. Gardens showcase styles inspired by the homeowners and united by themes of beauty, bounty, renewal and sustenance.

The tour gardens are bursting with blossoms, colors and creativity.

Edmonds in Bloom is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the floral beautification of the community by uniting the residents, organizations and businesses of Edmonds, supporting horticultural education and creating a colorful and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

Proceeds from the Garden Tour help support a variety of projects and activities in the community.