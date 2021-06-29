Edmonds Kind of 4th of July 2021: 10 things you need to know before you go

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce welcomes all to enjoy “An Edmonds Kind of 4th” in downtown Edmonds Sunday, July 4, and has provided this handy list of reminders. The chamber also invites visitors to support Edmonds businesses that will be open that day.

July 4th schedule:

8 a.m. Beat Brackett 5K (Registration closed) City Park

Noon Main Parade (Registration closed) Downtown Edmonds

10 p.m. Fireworks Show Civic Playfield

10 things to know before you go

1. Do not place chairs on the parade route until after 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

Chairs and other items placed in the right-of-way along the parade route before 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 will be removed by the Public Works Department. They may be retrieved during regular business hours at the Public Works Building at 7110 – 210th St. S.W. 425-771-0235.

St. S.W. 425-771-0235. Refrain from chaining or otherwise attaching chairs to each other and to stationary items such as trees, sign posts, etc. “This policy is to allow parade-goers to stake out their viewing places somewhat in advance, as has been the tradition, but to also avoid the safety and access concerns of lengthy sidewalk obstructions well in advance of the Fourth,” the chamber says.

2. Road closures begin at 6 a.m. on July 4, so plan accordingly for driving and parking.

3. The Beat Brackett 5K begins at 8 a.m. in City Park and runs through Woodway.

Registration is closed and there is no in-person registration option on race day this year.

Race packets must be picked up before July 4.

4. There is no Children’s Parade this year, only the Main Parade at noon.

5. Bring chairs and blankets to the fireworks show

Do not bring alcohol, dogs or fireworks to Civic Playfield.

Seating is on the north side of the park, north of the skatepark.

A 500-foot-diameter firework safety zone is fenced, do not cross these barriers.

Limited vendors at Civic Playfield include: a hot dog cart, ice cream cart & light-up toy vendor.

6. Fireworks are illegal in Edmonds and all Southwest Snohomish County.

Extra enforcement and fines of $500 will be imposed for violating the firework ban.

The recent heat wave and dry conditions make firework use even more dangerous.

7. This is Edmonds largest firework show ever, don’t miss it.

Fireworks show begin at 10 p.m. from Civic Playfield.

The show is normally 500 shells; this year over 900 shells will burst overhead.

The fireworks show will be live-streamed and available through www.MyEdmondsNews.com



8. Follow current CDC and Snohomish Health Department guidelines on mask wearing and social distancing.

9. For lost and found, report to the Chamber Office at 121 5th Ave. N. (Phone is 425-670-1496)

10. For maps, schedules, bathroom locations, road closures, visit www.EdmondsFourth.com or call the Log Cabin Visitors Center at 425-776-6711. The visitors center is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.